WALKERVILLE — Behind 33 points from Mykaela Berumen and great effort on both ends of the court, Walkerville pounded Mesick Thursday night by a 67-43 score to retain the West Michigan D League lead.
"We finally played a complete game and really played with a lot of energy both on offense and defense," Walkerville coach Marc Pascavis said. "All our players struggled mightily against Mesick at their home the last time we played (a 29-28 Wildcat win) so we knew we had to bring the energy and play mistake-free."
Berumen didn't just score, playing terrific defense and racking up eight rebounds and seven steals. Julie Sheehy added 11 points and five boards for the Wildcats (14-2, 10-2 WMD).
"Hopefully we can keep this type of energy through till the end of the season," Pascavis said.