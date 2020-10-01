An executive order issued Thursday morning by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has allowed the MHSAA to permit more spectators at their events.
The order, which will take effect next Friday, Oct. 9, will permit up to 30 percent of capacity or 1,000 people, whichever is fewer, at outdoor events and up to 20 percent of capacity or 500 people, whichever is fewer, at indoor events.
Up to this point, attendance had been limited to two people per player in the event.
"Notwithstanding a few outlier counties, our careful approach to reopening in this emergency situation is working," Gov. Whitmer said in a press release. "Our state can therefore take another step toward reopening today. An incremental approach—where some activities reopen before others—remains essential to avoid uncontrolled spread, allow us to measure the result of changes, and keep our reopening on track."
Montague High School released a statement Thursday morning saying that meetings are underway in the West Michigan Conference and statewide to gain clarity about what the new order permits.