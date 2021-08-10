New Hart football coach Joe Tanis has spent all off-season selling his players on the program’s motto, ‘Attack the Storm’, so when rain came during Monday’s opening practice, it offered a very literal metaphor for the Pirates. The team lived its credo by continuing with its scheduled practice despite the weather.
“It was a perfect start for us in that sense,” Tanis said. “It went along with our theme for the day that we were establishing. That’s what we want our culture to be. We want kids to respond to what we can control and let go of the rest.”
Tanis, who was Orchard View’s head coach from 2012-18 and had most recently been defensive coordinator at Wyoming, is one of three new head football coaches in the county this year. The others are Phil Fortier at Shelby, who was promoted from an assistant coach position, and David Smith at Hesperia, who had been at Ravenna as a head coach (from 2010-17) and a JV coach. (An attempt to reach Smith for this story was unsuccessful.)
Each of them was able to gather their charges for the first formal practice of the fall season Monday, as all fall sports teams officially began preparation for the new campaign.
Both Tanis and Fortier came away impressed with their teams’ adaptability as rain disrupted things. Shelby had planned for an indoor practice with thunderstorms in the forecast, but when they hadn’t arrived by the time it was set to begin, the Tigers moved operations outside. They later moved things inside and then back outside again as conditions waffled back and forth.
“We reacted to change very well (Monday),” Fortier said. “It was one positive that sticks out in my mind, our ability to adjust and change on the fly.”
Reacting to change has come naturally to kids and coaches alike the past 18 months as COVID-19 has disrupted high school sports. For the moment, though, the MHSAA has not instituted any restrictions on fall sports this year and is planning to follow its traditional postseason schedules.
Especially for new varsity coaches, not having to juggle such restrictions has helped as they establish their programs’ cultures.
“I’m a relational guy and a tactile guy, so putting a mask on and no one can see my face, that somewhat limits me,” Fortier said. “I don’t have too many strengths, but those are two of them (laughs).”
Like Tanis, Fortier is employing a slogan that sums up his program’s ethos. His is “Be a DUDE”, with the last word standing for Determined, Unselfish, Disciplined and Effort. Many of the Tigers assembled Monday were sporting the phrase on their t-shirts.
“We’re just preaching those things and taking care of one another and doing the right things so we can be better people,” Fortier said. “When we can be better people, we’ll be better football players as well.”
Both coaches are installing different looks on offense and are spending the early days of practice concentrating on the most fundamental parts of it. The idea is that through heavy repetition, those basic aspects of the game plan will become second nature before the teams move on to more advanced material.
“We’re going to be a shotgun-based RPO (run-pass option) offense,” Tanis said. “It’s a little bit different from what they’ve done in the past, but we’re going to rely heavily on misdirection and all those things to help us to get numbers at the point of attack. That’s our big focus.”
Another focus for each team is hopefully bringing in more players. Both coaches said they had 34 players at the first practice and hope to bring in more. The emphasis will be on fielding JV teams for both to keep younger players’ development going.
“We’re working very hard to make sure we can have a JV team this year, at least in some aspects,” Tanis said. “That’s one of our main focuses right now.”
Especially considering the new systems, it comes as no surprise that each coach pointed to execution as the biggest thing for their teams to improve on as practices continue. Adding to the intrigue is that each team has a large array of varsity newcomers that will need to be brought along slowly in preparation for the jump in difficulty.
“We haven’t even worn shoulder pads yet, and that’s going to be a big thing,” Fortier said. “That will be a shock to some guys, because we have first-year football players here. And also, contact. We have to make sure everyone stays healthy, but at the same time we’ve got to be physical. We’ll have to be smart about that.”
As it so often does in August, optimism is running high. With the players seemingly buying in to their new coaches, the hope is that 2021 can mark a step forward for county football.
“There’s a tremendous amount of optimism surrounding our program right now,” Fortier said. “It may not have anything to do with wins and losses, but it’s a hopeful attitude that I just love. We’re going to work very, very hard as football players, but more importantly we’re going to become better people. We’re going to have a lot of fun playing football. Everything else will take care of itself.”