New Oceana Golf Club member Jordan Durga wasted no time this summer establishing himself as one of the club's top golfers, and he put his stamp on that distinction Sunday by winning the club's championship. Durga played a dominating round in the finals against longtime member Shawn Pranger, going up by seven holes with six still to go to clinch the crown.
New Oceana GC member Jordan Durga earns club championship
- Andy Roberts
-
Updated
Andy Roberts
