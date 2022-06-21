Editor's note: This article originally appeared in the summer 2022 issue of LakeStyle Magazine.
There is no shortage of entertainment options in the summertime in West Michigan. One tried and true pastime is going to a baseball game.
Baseball fans on the west side of the state have their share of options. For the biggest fans among us, a trip east to Detroit, or west to Chicago, to see the Tigers, Cubs or White Sox play a big league game is certainly an attractive option. But for those who prefer a more local flavor, the chance to stay in your home region and watch a game is one worth taking.
"Take me out to the ball game"
There are many reasons fans and families choose to take a trip to the ballpark, but manifestly, it is to watch baseball. On this side of the state, there are a few teams that offer the ballpark experience.
Most notably, the West Michigan Whitecaps, based in Comstock Park near Grand Rapids, offers the affiliated minor-league experience. It's the cheapest way to see tomorrow's baseball stars today. The Whitecaps are the High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, which means players for the team are three promotions from the big leagues. As recently as spring 2021, the Tigers' current first baseman, Spencer Torkelson, was suiting up for the Whitecaps.
As of late May, the Whitecaps boasted three of Detroit's top 12 prospects as rated by MLB.com: pitchers Ty Madden and Dylan Smith and third baseman Colt Keith. That's to say nothing, of course, of the Whitecaps' opponent on a given day, which could also be fielding a future MLB star.
"Our players are stronger, faster and hit the ball harder than you'd see in a lower-grade minor league game," said Steve VanWagoner, the Whitecaps' director of marketing and promotions. "You're always in the midst of a future Tiger player, maybe a future superstar at the major league level. The quality of baseball is very good. Brayan Pena is our manager, and was a 12-year major league player who played with the Tigers for a couple years. The product on the field is as good as the entertainment."
For more grassroots baseball, there are three collegiate summer baseball teams on the west side of the state, fielding squads of players who want to stay sharp in between seasons. Those are the Muskegon Clippers, the Manistee Saints and the Traverse City Pit Spitters.
The Clippers, who play at historic Marsh Field in Muskegon, are part of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League, which features teams mostly in Ohio and eastern Michigan, and the Pit Spitters play in the Northwoods League, a more spread-out league consisting of teams around the Midwest and even in Ontario. Both team's rosters are mostly players who prepped in the area and now play collegiately at the Division I, Division II or community college level.
The Saints play at Kliber Field in Manistee and, unlike most teams at this level, have a long history, dating to 1934. Manistee plays in the Great Lakes United Baseball League and like the Clippers and Pit Spitters, has local players, mostly from the Division II and Division III level.
"If there's a kid that looks real good in one of the area schools and he's got his eye on playing college ball somewhere, we recruit those types of kids," said Phil Kliber, the Saints' longtime general manager and jack-of-all-trades; he jokes that the 'G' in his GM title stands for 'gopher'. "Most of the ballplayers contact us, because most of their college coaches want them to play ball (in the summer). (Bigger teams) are nearly all Division I kids, so these lower collegiate kids call us and say, 'Do you have a place for us to play?'
"We're the oldest continuously operating program in the state and one of the oldest in the country. We started out as a town team back when everyone had a team."
"Take me out with the crowd"
A major draw to attending a minor league or summer collegiate league game is the affordability of tickets. While major-league parks charge major-league prices that are sometimes out of reach or undesirable for the average consumer, lower levels of the game allow fans to see baseball without hitting their wallet as hard.
Of course, nothing's better than free. That's the price the Saints offer for their home games at Kliber Field. The franchise makes its money, Kliber said, with various promotions and advertising revenue, which are drivers at every level of the game.
"We do extensive fundraising along the lines of a gameday program, which our community really supports," Kliber said. "We sell banners on the outfield fence at the ballpark, and we do have a concession stand. The facility, Reitz Park, was leased to us by Manistee, so that takes a bite out of the budget, and we're struggling with inflation like everybody. But it's probably the nicest non-professional facility in northern Michigan."
Free is unbeatable, of course, but other local teams don't exactly rob you blind, either. Pit Spitters tickets are $12 a seat, or $8 if you're alright sitting on the lawn beyond the outfield fence. The Clippers charge $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students and $2 for kids ages 5 to 12.
The Whitecaps aren't bad, either, with tickets ranging from $10 for lawn seats to $18 for the premium real estate behind home plate.
"It is family oriented and family affordable," VanWagoner said. "There are discounts on different nights that you can find, like lawn seats or discounts for kids or family. Kids ages 2 and under are free as long as they can sit with a parent or sit on their lap."
The Whitecaps season lasts all summer and even a week after Labor Day, while the others, being collegiate leagues, end earlier. The Pit Spitters play into mid-August and the Clippers and Saints finish things up in late July. The Saints unfortunately only have six home dates due to how much traveling there is in their league, but they do get to host this year's postseason tournament, giving Manistee visitors a few extra chances to see the team.
"Buy me some peanuts and cracker jack, I don't care if I ever get back"
Of course, beyond baseball, the next thing most fans think about with regard to a trip to the ballpark is food and drink. Hot dogs, pizza, soda, beer: All are staples at a game.
Kliber and the Saints offer "the old tried and (true) favorites", partnering with Sanders Meats out of nearby Custer for hot dogs and bratwursts. He added that once a year the Saints honor Manistee's Polish-American roots with a special night that includes Polish sandwiches. The usual ballpark fare can also be found at other local stops.
The Whitecaps, armed with their Tigers' affiliation, are a bit more adventurous in their offerings. Of course, the most common options are there, and they're popular, but the Whitecaps have also developed a reputation in minor-league circles by offering some of the most off-the-wall concession options there are in baseball.
That reputation probably stemmed from the Fifth Third Burger, VanWagoner said. Named after the ballpark's former naming-rights holder, the burger was introduced in the 2009 season and was famous for its size: Five pounds of meat and over 5,000 calories. Clearly it was not for the faint of heart, unless customers were sharing.
"We wanted to have good food but something new and fun that we'd make up or have fans make up," VanWagoner said. "It got national notoriety, and there were people in other countries remarking on it. If you look it up, some of those guys on Food Network that travel around the country and try different places came to the ballpark."
The burger was retired after the 2018 season, but the Whitecaps continue to experiment. A popular current offering is Pena's Poutine, a Cuban twist on the Canadian staple, named in honor of the Whitecaps manager, former Tiger Brayan Pena.
"So we'll root, root, root for the home team, if they don't win it's a shame"
While cheering on the home side, baseball fans can be entertained between innings as well. Over the years, as minor league franchises have begun marketing their games as family events, teams have stepped up their entertainment options.
There are various promotions throughout the year for all baseball teams at every level, and local minor league teams are no exception. The Pit Spitters plan to celebrate pop culture staples like Paw Patrol, Star Wars and Ted Lasso, among many other promotions. The Clippers have a popular "Clippers Clobber Cancer" night every year to fight the disease, and also have t-shirt and hot dog giveaways nights. The Saints have a youth baseball promotion each year on a Saturday morning where the youngest local players get to be recognized.
The Whitecaps, too, have promotions to burn. They'll celebrate the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for one game, give away oven mitts another, celebrate Star Wars still another and Marvel yet another...you get the idea.
"If a family is traveling in and looking at a date, you can see where there's a fun giveaway, like bobbleheads or a t-shirt," VanWagoner said.
The 'Caps occasionally take it a step further. Three times this season, they'll change their name for games and wear special new uniforms. The Grand Rapids Dam Breakers, Beer City Bung Hammers and even Las Calaveras de West Michigan will temporarily replace the Whitecaps moniker in 2022. They'll also host games where dogs are allowed in the park for no extra cost, and Saturday games feature fireworks shows after the contest is over.
Between-inning entertainment is also popular at minor league games. The Clippers have been known to bring kids from the stands out on the field and see how many fungo fly balls they can catch. The Whitecaps have Dizzy Bat Races, the Human Sandwich Race, and three mascots roaming the park.
"There's always some shenanigans going on on the field," VanWagoner said. "It's a great family environment...The entertainment between the innings is where we hang our hats on.
"Every night there's a different experience. It's like a new party every night."
"For it's 1, 2, 3 strikes you're out at the old ball game"
If you're a baseball fan, or even if you just like relaxing in the sunshine and enjoying the experience of a game, there's always somewhere in West Michigan where you can find one. All four franchises in the region deliver the summer baseball experience the way families like it: Affordable and fun.