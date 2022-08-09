Oceana County’s high school football teams hit the field this week as MHSAA fall sports teams were permitted to begin practice Monday.
Hart and Shelby held practices in the late afternoon under second-year coaches Joe Tanis and Phil Fortier respectively, while Hesperia’s first-year coach Tyler Fehler had morning and evening practice sessions.
As in the past, teams are not permitted to wear full pads the first two days of practice, as the focus is on heat acclimatization. This year, though, the county’s squads got lucky in that department.
The teams were blessed with unseasonably cool temperatures, slight winds and partly cloudy skies, making the low to mid 70s feel like a football Friday night.
“I thought it was the greatest opening day ever of high school football in my opinion,” Tanis said with a chuckle. “With the cloud cover, the breeze, that environment made for a great feel. It’s just a lot more comfortable to coach and play in that weather.”
Hart enters the 2022 season with high expectations after its big step forward last season with a 4-5 campaign. Tanis said the team had a great offseason, and with the West Michigan Conference splitting into two divisions and therefore lightening Hart’s schedule a bit, the Pirates have legitimate playoff aspirations.
“I was excited with how far along our kids are as opposed to last year,” Tanis said of the first day. “It was a lot of fun. We have a great group of kids that are willing to work hard.”
The Pirates are bringing back a lot of talent from the 2021 team, though one player was conspicuous by his absence: Last year’s starting quarterback Kellen Kimes. Kimes, who won a state discus championship and broke school records in both throwing events in track in the spring, has been battling shin injuries for over a year and has not yet been cleared to play.
Tanis said the Pirates are optimistic about what they have available even if Kimes is unable to take snaps this season.
“We’ve just been able to build a lot more depth,” Tanis said. “We have a lot of key guys returning in spots that provide a lot of experience. We have a lot of really good JV players moving up to varsity that will make a big impact for us. We just really feel like we’re a little bit better in every area as far as our program this year.”
Shelby’s focus was on fast pace, as the Tigers worked on getting to the line of scrimmage quickly after the previous play, with Fortier exhorting them on. Hart’s emphasis was execution and ball security. Tanis was thrilled with the strides his team has made in the past year.
“Schematically our kids are much farther along than last year,” Tanis said. “That will allow us to do a little bit more this fall, which is exciting. Our overall attitudes in general, as well, and the perception of the program amongst the kids and how they see it is dramatically changed. That’s what we were going for.”
The Pirate coach added that he’s excited about some new assistant coaches he brought in, including former Hesperia head man Todd Myers, and the new faces have had an early positive impact.
The Tigers and Panthers enter the season hoping to turn the page after rough 2021 campaigns. Hesperia’s only victory was over Shelby, and Fehler was brought in to hopefully reverse the program’s fortunes. Fortier focused on holistic improvements throughout the Tiger team in year one, and while the team took its lumps last year, going 0-9, the hope is that those improvements begin taking hold this year.
With all three football-playing county schools now under the WMC umbrella, the Hesperia/Shelby series of the past few years will now be joined by a Hesperia/Hart series. Hart faces Shelby in week three, Hesperia meets Shelby in week five and the Pirates and Panthers face off in week eight.