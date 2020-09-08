After weeks of uncertainty and one fall season moved to the spring, the MHSAA finally delivered the news everyone was hoping to hear Thursday: Fall sports are back on statewide.
The MHSAA delivered the announcement just moments after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a new executive order allowing for gyms and swimming pools to reopen starting on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
“We are thankful for the opportunity for kids to get back on the field in all fall sports, and we appreciate Governor Whitmer providing that opportunity with Executive Order 176,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in a press release. “We share the Governor’s priorities of putting health and safety first, and the COVID-19 guidance and protocols designed by the MHSAA at her request have led to the safe starts in all sports across the state.
“Thirty-three other states are currently participating in all fall sports, and the MHSAA and its member schools are committed to doing this as safely as possible. We are ready to again provide those experiences to students and communities that have hoped for a return of some normalcy. Given the challenges of online education in many school districts across the state, providing sports and a daily routine may be more important than ever in motivating students and providing a safe outlet for physical activity, competition and socialization.”
The biggest news came with the reinstatement of fall football season, which had been moved to the spring as of Aug. 14. In a stunning reversal, the MHSAA said the season may begin with varsity games on Sept. 18. Every team will start its schedule with its week four games, and every team will make the playoffs.
The WMC decided Friday to play its scheduled week three opponents in week nine, cancelling all the non-conference matchups for that week, including Shelby vs. Hesperia. The Panthers will play their scheduled week three opponent, White Cloud, in week eight to complete its league slate, cancelling its non-league matchup with Orchard View, but as of now, week nine is open.
As is the case with all fall sports, attendance will be limited to two people per player in the event. Because of the attendance restrictions, the football finals will no longer take place at Ford Field, but at neutral sites, as is the case with the semifinals. In addition, because every team is in the playoffs, the postseason will be extended by one week, with the 11-player finals taking place Dec. 4-5.
Seem like a whirlwind? Try working in it, as Shelby athletic director Chuck Persenaire does.
“It was probably two minutes after the governor spoke that my phone had been blowing up text-wise, whether it’s athletic directors around the state or fall coaches, (all asking) ‘What are we doing now?’” Persenaire said. “It opened up a whole new world. I told my coaches, let’s take a deep breath, because now we’re into a sprint. We don’t even get to warm up. It’ll be interesting, but we’ll make it work and everything will come together.
“The hard part is, the football kids had kind of accepted that we’re not participating (this fall). Some kids had joined other sports. so now it’s calling them back. It’ll be interesting to see how this all comes back together.
“Lorenzo (Rodriguez, Shelby’s football coach) had just put together his September practice schedule for those dates and now he said, well, take that back, we’ll start practicing next week full time.”
Football teams were permitted to begin practice Tuesday, and may begin practice in full pads on Thursday. The Tigers will open their abbreviated season at North Muskegon. (Hart opens with a home game against Whitehall, while Hesperia will host Lakeview.)
Like football, volleyball and soccer will be prioritizing conference events. The WMC volleyball season was originally set to begin Tuesday, Sept. 1, and each league school lost two conference matches to the delay. Persenaire said the affected schools will find mutual open dates if possible to play those matches later in the season, or cancel non-league dates to create those openings if need be.
Shelby volleyball coach Tom Weirich said his team was excited to get going and had scheduled its latest outdoor practice for Friday morning. He said his team was so fired up for a season to be played that it the players would’ve been raring to go mentally, if not physically, for Tuesday’s match against Ravenna had it been allowed to be played (gyms couldn’t open until Wednesday; the Ravenna match was rescheduled for Sept. 17).
“They said, ‘Let’s just play, Coach,’” Weirich said. “They don’t care if the timing is right or if it throws off their rhythm. If we can do everything safely and the kids don’t put themselves in a situation where they may get injured...we’ll make it fun for everybody. We’re definitely in the excited category right now. We hope we can get something that looks like volleyball and sustain the season.”
Prior to the MHSAA’s announcement, Weirich said he had been working on adding a tri match in the northern part of the state, which has been able to play as scheduled due to being in Phase 5 of the MI Safe Start plan. Some other area squads had either played in such a match or had planned to.
The fall sports schedule will now be more condensed than usual, resembling more like a spring sports schedule, with events happening on a near-constant basis, assuming outbreaks of COVID-19 don’t force any further postponements.
“Things will be kind of jam-packed, as far as dual sports action at all schools,” Persenaire said. “There will be nights where we have football, volleyball and soccer going, and cross-country will be going somewhere. Before, we tried to spread it out, but now this has kind of changed the whole game.”