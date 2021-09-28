Residents who spend time hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, birding or any other outdoor activity in Oceana or Mason counties, among others, are welcomed to provide feedback at virtual meetings hosted by the Michigan DNR Wednesday, Sept. 29 or Thursday, Sept. 30, or by email through Oct. 8.
The meetings revolve around the DNR's recently completed multiyear state land review of a group of counties in the state. In addition to Mason and Oceana, Alcona, Calhoun, Emmet, Houghton, Keweenaw, Mackinac, Macomb and St. Clair counties were included in the review. The DNR is now determining which land parcels best meet its goal of delivering broad public access to quality outdoor recreation opportunities while also protecting natural and cultural resources on those lands, and seeks feedback from those that enjoy the outdoors in those counties.
Meetings are scheduled on Microsoft Teams at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 30. More information on how to access those meetings is available at the DNR website.
Aside from public meetings and through the interactive map, feedback on these initial recommendations for this third group of counties can be submitted via email through Oct. 8 at DNR-StateLandReview@Michigan.gov.