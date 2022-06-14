Ryan and Robert Oosting won the championship over the weekend at one of Oceana Golf Club's most anticipated annual events, the Joe Foster Open.
The Oostings, who last won the Open in 2015, posted a two-day score of 71-65-136 in the best-ball event, eking out a one-stroke win over Joe Balaskovitz and Jeff Hopkins, who had a 68-69-137. Five duos tied for third place with cumulative scores of 139.
Saturday featured tough conditions for golf, with wind and a dash of rain, and the scores reflected it, as 95 of the 112 teams scored even par or worse despite the best-ball format. Scores went down for most teams the next day as close to ideal conditions returned.
First-flight winners at the Open were Jacob Polanyi and Eric Ruthkoski with a 73-65-138. In the second flight, Chris Sherburn and Glen Kastelic earned the top spot with a 76-70-146. Third flight winners were Andy Hanichen and Frank Lundell with a 81-74-155, and in the fourth flight, Bob Oosting and Nick Oosting won with a score of 86-80-166.