HESPERIA —Many businesses have, sadly, been affected in a huge way by the COVID-19 pandemic. One business that has boomed in that time, certainly in this county, has been the sale of outdoors gear, as well as guns and ammunition.
It started over the summer, say brothers Jim and Terry Lavin, who co-own Hesperia Sport Shop. With stay-at-home orders lasting into June in the early days of the pandemic, and many traditional summer activities either forbidden or considered dangerous, the outdoors beckoned.
The Lavins closed the store for much of April due to the stay-at-home orders, and when they reopened in May, in the middle of turkey season, all sorts of hunting gear began flying off the shelves.
“We sold almost every turkey call we had,” Jim Lavin said. “In an old store like ours, you tend to accumulate items that haven’t sold, but we sold every decoy and every call, because people were going out turkey hunting that hadn’t in 10 to 12 years, just to forget about this pandemic.”
The same was true of fishing rods, fishing lines, and all sorts of other outdoor items; the Lavins couldn’t stock them fast enough.
The demand kept coming into the fall as focus shifted to deer season, which was in November and December for firearm users. Ammunition went out by the truckload. It hasn’t stopped as ice fishing season has arrived, as Jim said they’ve seen a larger-than-usual parade of business surrounding that activity as well.
Jim said the incredible amount of business he’s gotten gives him an awkward feeling, as he knows local restaurants and other businesses that rely on foot traffic have been struggling.
“I guess if you can’t go to the restaurant or to the movies, you go out and do something you can do, and something safe at the same time,” Jim said. “You’re doing so well and the restaurants are starving. It’s made me feel awkward all summer. Those poor people are struggling.”
The most notable uptick in business has come in the guns and ammo sales. Jim said that normally, the store has upwards of $200,000 worth of ammunition on the shelves at a given time, but now has less than five percent of that. So much has been sold that the store has instituted a two-box limit on ammunition purchases, more than anything to buy time for the manufacturers whom the Lavins patronize to try to catch up their supply.
“Ammunition manufacturers are working three shifts and putting out more ammo than they ever have, but they still can’t fill all the orders,” Terry Lavin said. “There’s a shortage of employees due to COVID, and a shortage of alloys that go into building bullets.”
Jim likened the “panic purchasing” of ammunition, as he called it, to the early days of COVID, when grocery stores were constantly low on toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
“When people think there’s a shortage, they want to buy and buy and buy,” Jim said. “If we got a couple hundred boxes (of ammo) today, it would be gone by this evening.”
Jim said one reason for all the sales could be the recent presidential election and subsequent inauguration of Joe Biden. Biden’s Democratic Party has called for stronger gun control measures in recent years, spurring some to believe that their current weapons or ammunition could be outlawed or heavily restricted.
No legal changes have yet been made, Jim added, and he has tried to tell some buyers that in an effort to dissuade mass purchases, but the minute one person is convinced to limit themselves, there are several more behind them ready to buy.
“It’s a man-made problem they’ve dug us into, and it’ll be difficult to get back out of it until you can convince people to stop hoarding and buying the ammunition,” Jim said. “People think it’s a government-controlled problem, which certainly isn’t the case at this point. Nothing has changed, legally.”
Another potential factor is the reselling of ammunition at marked-up prices. This also hearkens back to the early days of COVID, when stories surfaced of people stockpiling hand sanitizer to resell at a profit.
So shorthanded are the ammunition manufacturers, and starved for product are the distributors like the Lavins, that Jim said he and other stores receive any allocated product available. Normally the store would place specific orders (and it still attempts to do so), but the manufacturers know any store will take anything available, so they pass on whatever they have.
Theoretically, the Lavins themselves could raise their prices to make more profit themselves — and perhaps deter such reselling — but Jim said he feels a responsibility not to price-gouge his customers.
“I refuse to change the price,” Jim said. “I could put just about any price on ammo and people would buy it...and there are places doing that.
“I don’t want to take people away from trying to make a buck, but it’s creating holes the manufacturers can’t dig out of. It’s been sold and resold and resold. It’d be nice to see that stop.”
The never-ending demand for product, ammunition and otherwise, has sent Jim and particularly Terry on the hunt for whatever they can get.
“(Terry) does a lot of the ordering for us, and instead of being able to key in items throughout the week on Sunday and the order comes in Thursday or Friday, he’s spending a big part of his day every day online with our different distributors, trying to see what they’ve got and what we can get,” Jim said. “And it’s not just ammo, but that’s worse than anything. It’s anything from fishing lines to fishing poles to bow sights. There’s been a big demand for the outdoor-related items for the whole pandemic.”
Jim Lavin said he would advise those stockpiling ammunition to lay off for a while and allow manufacturers to replenish their supply.
“It’s in a very difficult place, is just one way to sum it up,” Jim said. “The manufacturers can only build so much ammunition. They’re building it as fast as they can. But it’s a big country, and it’s the same way here as it is all across the country.”