The 2020 Super Mini Weekend Derby, that took place Aug. 22-23, saw 27 boats entered to enjoy a great weekend of fishing, with the following winners dividing up over $2,400 in awards value, along with consolation prizes. The Grand Prize went to Bret Almashie, aboard ‘Jamie II’, with a King Salmon weighing in at 29.55 pounds.
Additional awards for King Salmon went to: Doody Calls, 29.20 pounds, Justin Carman, first place; Tuna Time, 27.00 pounds, Shawn Dickinson, second place; and BreakAway, 26.70 pounds, David Vanderveen, third place. Top finishers for Lake Trout included: Tuna Time, 5.65 pounds, Shawn Dickinson, first place; Punisher, 5.55 pounds, Sean Lewis; second place; and BreakAway, 5.35 pounds, David Vanderveen, third place. The first three places for the Coho division were: Molly Margeret, 10.50 pounds, Jeff Loeser, first place; Just The Beginning, 10.2 pounds, John Lammi, second place; and Tuna Time, 9.55 pounds, Shawn Dickinson, third place. The final category was Steelhead Trout, and the winners in that division included: Jamie II, 9.30 pounds, Bret Almashie, first place; Carpe Diem II, 8.60 pounds, Ken Wegner, second place; and Molly Margeret, 7.80 pounds, Ken Loeser, third place.