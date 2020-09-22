The Pentwater Sportfishing Association (PSA) held the sixth annual “Bannink’s End of Summer Lines Down” fishing tournament Sunday, Sept. 6. Eighteen boats participated and prizes were awarded at the 1 p.m. weigh-in at the Pentwater Marina Gazebo.
The crew of “Producer” (with captain Lynn Snider) secured the largest King Salmon weighing in at 29.45 pounds. The only trout caught was a Lake Trout weighing 2.05 pounds brought in by “Dreamin Screamers” (with captain Rob Bannink). The mystery weight for this tournament was 4.4 pounds and won by the boat “Ryan’s Jewel” with captain Ryan Whaleys’ Coho Salmon weighing the closest at 3.70 pounds. Cash prizes were awarded and all participants received consolation prizes.
Pentwater Sportfishing Association extends its gratitude to all of the individuals who made this season a success. While this contest concludes the 2020 PSA-sponsored fishing tournament season, many events have already been planned for 2021. All are welcomed and encouraged to visit www.pentwaterpsa.org to learn more about the organization and future events.