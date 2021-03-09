Not only do Michigan winters cause it to be difficult for us to travel, to stay warm, and to stay connected with our friends and family, during the Covid shutdown those difficulties are magnified. Most of us are longing for opportunities to be outdoors, surrounded by green grass, green trees, gardens and friends. For now, while we are spending so much of our time inside our homes, the company of houseplants can supply us with a small portion of what our green gardens, trees and lawns give us in warmer seasons.
Many studies have shown the mental health benefits of having plants in your home. Dr. Drew A. Pate, chief of psychiatry at Lifebridge Health in Baltimore, Md., found that “Watering and nurturing plants can serve as a mindfulness, calming exercise for many people, and taking care of another living organism can bring about a real sense of purpose within ourselves.” The appeal of houseplants, according to writer Alice Vincent, is that they provide “a tangible way of connecting with nature that is absent from an increasingly screen-based world.”
Being at home more, most of us have more time to water, repot, trim and fertilize houseplants. They offer us a routine to structure our days: plants love consistency of care. If you think you might have difficulty keeping a routine for caring for a plant, three things might help: 1. Most plants can be quite good at signaling when they need care by showing dried up leaves, yellowing leaves, looking droopy, etc. 2. There are many houseplants that require very little care, so look for those. 3. Today, with internet access, it is very easy to find information about kinds of plants, how much light, water, etc., that any specific plant may require.
There are people who enjoy costly exotic plants that require specific procedures, humidity, lighting, and scheduling of care. Yet there are also simple run-of-the mill plants you might find in a supermarket - like the one in my house - that can also be excellent choices. I have been a good caretaker of some of mine – for example, I have one large plant that has lived with me since 1973. I have lived with a few others for five to 10 years. When I have cared for a plant for a long time, it feels like a personality in my life. I have heard it said that when you care for something for a long time, it develops its own soul.
However, there are also plants that serve a purpose for a shorter while: to brighten up a corner of a room, to help celebrate a season, or to remind us of a person who we rarely get to see. When those plants don’t survive, it can be okay to move on. When I look up some of my houseplants in a guide, many are described as “hard to kill.” If you think you don’t have a green thumb for growing plants indoors, it can be easier than you think to bring these hearty organisms into your home to enhance not only your home’s aesthetics, but to also provide stress reduction and emotional wellbeing during the pandemic and the cold months.