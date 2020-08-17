Summer is sputtering out.
Not many leaves have changed from demure green to flaming red. But it is coming to an end. Modern science can peer into those little leaf veins and announce,”Yep, summer’s a goner.”
Modern science doesn’t seem to do much good in the fight with that funny Chinese flu. But it does remind us that summer dies with a bang, not a whimper. The salmon are coming up the rivers, providing anglers a great chance to catch a BIG fighting salmonid. Fly fishermen will have the white fly on portions of the White River. That means a last few days of great trout fishing.
Soon it will be September, and the small game seasons start. Autumn woods have a spicy smell all their own. It mixes well with gun smoke and Hoppe’s No. 9.There’s still plenty of camping.
By the way, it might be worthwhile to take the old shotgun out to the range and burn a box of shells or so, at least scaring the daylights out of a bunch of clay pigeons.
Deer season doesn’t start until November, so you’ve got plenty of time to procrastinate before you find out how bad you are with the deer rifle at 100 yards.