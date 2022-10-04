There was plenty of competition to be found inside the Hesperia gymnasium Monday evening as the Panther volleyball team hosted Hart. The Pirates got the better of the home team in their first meeting as conference opponents, taking the match by a score of 3-2.

The evening’s first set determined the tone for the majority of the evening. With both teams battling back and forth and neither able to find much momentum, Hart won the war of attrition winning in extra points with a 29-27 win.

“We have two power hitters that we want to get the ball to and when we do they put the ball where it needs to go,” Hart Head Coach Amanda Van Sickle said. “We’ve been really working on getting the ball to our setter and then letting the setter get the ball to our hitters.”

The Panthers grabbed the reins in the second set, jumping out to a 9-3 lead. Hart quickly battled back after digging a hole, using plenty of ball movement and patiently picking their spots to attack before evening the score at 9-9. A momentous block by Hesperia’s Alex Glenn (10 assists) on an attack from Hart’s Addi Hovey (2 aces, 23 kills, 1 block, 2 digs) marked the turning point, as the Panthers rode an attack of outside hitters Triniti Tanner and Kayla Rumsey to a 25-15 second set victory.

“Triniti goes so hard and always gives us her all,” Hesperia Head Coach Alyx Beachum said. “She’s constantly trying to crush every ball that comes her way, which I love.”

Hart mounted a fierce attack in the third set that featured a relentless effort that secured points on seemingly lost plays. The Pirates boasted a 16-7 lead and though Hesperia was able to rattle off five unanswered points, Hart quickly took a 2-1 set advantage with a 25-18 win.

It seemed as if the fourth set may be the Panthers’ last as self-inflicted wounds saw Hesperia fall behind quickly. Rumsey (18 kills) and Lacey McCallum (19 assists) – who was back in action after missing some time – took over however. Rumsey’s firm right-handed attack proved too much for Hart to handle as several spiked balls deflected off Pirates and into the stands. McCallum savvy veteran plays on assists and quick redirects sparked Hesperia to a 23-16 lead. Tanner (12 kills, 16 digs, 4 aces) finished the fourth set off with two kills to finish the set off at 25-19.

“Getting Lacey back definitely helped, but the time the girls spent without her showed them what they can do,” Beachum said. “For them it’s really finding a way to keep momentum once they have it. A lot of times we had a big swing, but then we’d lose it.”

A final tie-breaking set was on tap as both teams managed to come out on top in two sets. That’s when the Hovey show came to Hesperia in full force. The sophomore outside hitter was featured heavily, powering the Pirates to an 11-5 start. Mya Chickering (2 aces, 90 percent services, 10 kills, 3 blocks, 9 digs) provided a big block that killed any chance of a Panther comeback, awarding the set to her team by a score of 15-11.

“Addi is an amazing athlete. She’s come so far and I’m super excited that she’s only a sophomore and I get to have her for two more years,” Van Sickle said. “She just has an aura around her. When she sets her mind to something, she gets it done and the team is right there behind her helping along the way.”

Other key contributors in the Pirates’ win include, Gabby Schmieding (5 aces, 14 assists, 4 kills, 1 block, 5 digs), Rayah Helenhouse (4 assists, 1 kill, 1 block), Mariana VanAgtmael (1 ace, 1 kill, 11 digs) and MaKayla Rockwell (2 aces, 13 assists, 8 digs).

The win improved Hart to 16-2-4 (2-1 in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division) overall on the year.