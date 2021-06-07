The Ludington Daily News' David Bossick contributed to this story.
CUSTER — Pentwater defeated Walkerville in Friday's district semifinal game at Mason County Eastern, 11-6, before dropping a 10-0 decision to the host Cardinals in the finals to end its season.
The game began as a pitchers' duel between the Falcons' Blake Bringedahl and MCE's Wyatt Crawford, but the Cardinals put together a two-out rally in the third inning, scoring five runs. Neal Stewart delivered the crushing blow in the inning, a three-run triple, and scored the final run of the frame. MCE continued to add to the lead from there, ending the game by mercy rule in the sixth.
Pentwater managed four hits in the defeat, including two by Jonny Arnouts. Jack Stoneman doubled in the game.
In the semifinals, the Falcons and Wildcats played a back-and-forth battle for the first few innings. The Falcons led 2-1 after two innings before Walkerville scored twice to grab its own lead, then Pentwater came back with two runs in the fourth to go back ahead. Pentwater broke loose with five runs over the final two innings.
Pentwater's bats were impressive in the win, with Gavi Olivarez, Kaleb Brown, Malachi Bigsby and Shane Roberts each collecting two hits. Brown tripled and scored twice, and Stoneman laced a double.
While the win-loss record wasn't where the Falcons wanted, coach Ralph Baker expressed pride at how far his team came during the season.
"Captain Blake Bringedahl played in his last game as a Falcon and he did a great job of leading his young Falcon teammates this season," Baker said. "He sure will be missed. We will continue to work through the summer and be ready to get after it next year."