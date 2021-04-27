PENTWATER — Pentwater lost a doubleheader to Bear Lake Monday, 10-1 and 7-2, in West Michigan D League play.
However, Falcons’ coach Ralph Baker said the young and inexperienced team made some strides. For many, it was only their second varsity experience.
“We made huge strides in both hitting and fielding for our second night out,” Baker said. “We are starting to understand how the game is played, and I’m proud of the improvements we are making. We will only get better.”
Bear Lake got things started with a two-run home run in the first inning of game one, but the Falcons quickly answered, loading the bases and scoring a run on an infield single by Blake Bringedahl. However, Pentwater wasn’t able to keep the momentum going at the plate, and the Lakers kept adding runs. In the third, Bear Lake scored on a hit-and-run to go ahead 3-1, then the Lakers padded the lead with four runs in the fourth, including a bases-loaded double that came right after a close 2-2 pitch was called a ball.
Bringedahl pitched five innings for the Falcons in the win, striking out seven and walking three while allowing eight hits. Jonny Arnouts pitched the sixth inning.
Game two lasted five innings, and Bear Lake scored in all five. Malachi Bigsby and Kaleb Brown split the game on the mound. Pentwater’s offense got some traffic on the bases in the game and managed a pair of runs.