PENTWATER — Pentwater lost a non-league game against the Ludington JV squad Monday afternoon, 11-5.
With both teams using the game as a chance to get some varsity-level reps for younger players, the Falcons fell behind early when Ludington scored twice. However, Pentwater tied the game soon after. Ludington, though, took control of the game with a huge fourth inning, and the Falcons couldn't catch up from there.
“We continue to improve each time out," Pentwater coach Ralph Baker said. "We are still making some fundamental errors, but that will get better as we continue to play. Our hitting has improved, which reflects in our ability to score runs.”