PENTWATER — Pentwater suffered extra-innings heartbreak against Mason County Eastern Monday in game one of a West Michigan D League doubleheader, ultimately losing both games 4-2 and 14-2.
The Falcons battled into extra innings behind a great pitching performance by Blake Bringedahl in the opener, but in the seventh inning, MCE scored the runner that started the inning at second base on a hit-and-run play that led to a throwing error and got another run on an attempted pickoff play. Pentwater couldn't get its runner from second home in the bottom of the inning, and MCE came away with the victory.
In game two, the Cardinals' batters teed off on a young Pentwater pitching staff, ripping off 10 late runs after the first two innings were closely played.
“We played much better defense in the first game," Pentwater coach Ralph Baker said "We put the ball in play at the plate, ran the bases and made MCE play us. We just fell short. I'm very proud of the progress we are making and the effort we are putting forth. Pitching is still our weakness, but our young throwers are making improvements each time they step on the mound.”