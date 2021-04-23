MARION — Pentwater finally opened its season after a long quarantine delay, and the Falcons had the misfortune of doing so against West Michigan D League power Marion. The Falcons lost games by scores of 11-0 and 11-1.
Pentwater started well when Gavi Olivarez ripped a double to left field, but the Falcons couldn't get him in, and that proved to be their best scoring chance of the game. They had seven hits. In game two, the Eagles took control quickly with strong offensive performances.
Blake Bringedahl pitched the entirety of game one, striking out seven while allowing 13 hits and four walks. Malachi Bigsby, Olivarez and Jonny Arnouts combined to pitch game two.
"I am very proud of our young Falcon team," Pentwater coach Ralph Baker said. "We have come a long way from the first day of practice to game night. We made some fielding errors and mental mistakes that led to big scoring innings for Marion, but the Eagles hit the ball and made us play the game."