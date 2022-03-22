Pentwater and Walkerville will each be down one spring sports team this year due to a lack of interested participants.
Pentwater will not field a baseball team this spring and Walkerville will not play softball. The news were confirmed by the teams’ respective coaches, Ralph Baker and Jolene Babbin.
The Wildcats’ program has had to take a season off here and there in past years for the same reason, but Pentwater baseball’s lack of participation is new, as the Falcons had continuously played for many years.
Attempts to reach each school for further comment were unsuccessful.