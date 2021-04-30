PENTWATER — Pentwater won Thursday's West Michigan D League doubleheader against rival Walkerville by scores of 15-0 and 7-2.
The opener lasted five innings before the mercy rule halted play. Falcons' pitcher Blake Bringedahl earned his first win of the season, allowing only two hits and striking out 13. Leading Falcons' hitters were Gavi Olivarez, Bringedahl and Kaleb Brown. Jose Lopez doubled for the Wildcats and Connor Shafer singled.
Game two was rained out after only 2 1/2 innings. Malachi Bigsby got the win for Pentwater, allowing three hits and three walks. Alex Sheehy pitched for the Wildcats and tripled at the plate.
“We played very well as a team tonight," Pentwater coach Ralph Baker said. "We had good communication on the field. I think we are starting to understand how we play our positions on the diamond. Batting cage time is starting to show, as we had multiple Falcons put the ball in play at the plate.”