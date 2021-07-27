PENTWATER — A summer in Pentwater seems pretty relaxing by itself, but any visitors (or locals) needing a break from all the bustle and activity on Hancock St. could do worse than beach yoga, available five mornings a week at Charles Mears State Park from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The practices, as they’re known, are run by Cindy Beth Davis-Dykema, who discovered the joys of beach yoga while going to college at the University of Hawaii at Manoa and decided to introduce them to her home of West Michigan.
“Basically the idea was just because we have a gorgeous shoreline and it’s a good reason to get people onto it, get out and moving in the morning,” Davis-Dykema said with a smile.
‘Yoga’ can sometimes seem like an intimidating word, perhaps conjuring up images of fitness enthusiasts performing impossible stretches that would crack an average person’s limbs. That’s not what Davis-Dykema’s practice is about, though.
“A lot less thinking and doing and a lot more being and feeling, is what we say,” Davis-Dykema said. “A lot more celebration and a lot less judgment. It’s all about gentle movement and mobility.
“It’s about the sensory experiences, what you’re hearing on the shore, what you’re seeing and what you’re smelling, even tasting the fresh air. Touching the sand between your toes and your fingers.”
Her practices, which cost $10 per session, have proven to be quite popular; over the nine seasons she’s run them, attendance has grown from “one or two people out here and me” to a reliable attendance of 10 to 20 people as long as the weather cooperates. Some visitors are Pentwater regulars who enjoy the practices so much that they tell Davis-Dykema they’re part of the reason they chose to buy nearby property, and others are fresh faces.
Thursday’s practice involved about a dozen visitors. This particular practice included all women, but anyone of any age or gender can participate, and often do. Davis-Dykema said she’s had kids as young as four in the practice, as well as “a gentleman in his 80s” and “folks who have had four knee replacements”.
“It’s really a practice that meets you wherever you are,” Davis-Dykema said.
Visitors can pick up relaxation and self-care techniques at the beach that they can then use in everyday life. A three-part breath cycle “that’s a conscious chest, ribs and belly breath”, Davis-Dykema said, can be used to take a moment to absorb and regroup if needed. Self-awareness is emphasized, as well as community.
“We teach a lot in this practice about meeting yourself where you are and being conscious and aware of what your limitations might be,” Davis-Dykema said. “They might be physical, or it might just be that you have less energy today because you have a toddler that was up all night, or you were sleeping in a funny bed at a cottage you rented. It’s really about building awareness, building community and building self-care and self-kindness.”
Davis-Dykema, who also works with Kalon Arts and Yoga Company and the Michigan Lightouse Conservancy, says jokingly that her only long-term plan for her beach yoga practice is to stay “until they kick me off the beach”. In addition to her weekday sessions in Pentwater, she runs a Saturday morning practice at Silver Lake State Park in Mears. She’ll also host a sunset yoga practice on the Charles Mears beach the Friday evening of Pentwater Homecoming, Aug. 13 at 7:15 p.m., which costs $15.
“I hope to be six days a week until I’m too old to do it anymore, or they won’t let me,” Davis-Dykema said. “That’s kind of my goal.”