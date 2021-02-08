PENTWATER — For Pentwater, just getting out on the court to open a season, nearly three months after practices had been set to begin, was a win. However, the Falcons enjoyed putting a win in the books as well.
Pentwater got off to a hot start Monday against Manistee Catholic in a non-conference game between the teams and got some clutch work late in the game by eighth-grader Will Werkema-Grondsma to hold off a Sabers' rally and earn a 51-38 win.
"They're excited, if you can't tell," Pentwater coach Ashley Wojtas said with a smile after the game. "We've got a lot of work to do, but we're just blessed to be back on the floor, and happy that things opened up."
Werkema-Grondsma answered the call early in the fourth quarter when Catholic, down by as many as 16 points in the second half, clipped the Falcons' lead to four. The eighth-grader responded with seven straight points on two driving layups and a three-pointer.
The Sabers' rally came in part because Falcon star Khole Hofmann fouled out late in the third quarter. Hofmann, who had drilled consecutive three-pointers to help build the Pentwater lead in the third quarter, picked up four first-half fouls, one of them a technical, and when he left the game, the Sabers took advantage with some fast break points.
"Teams are going to target Khole, and he knows that," Wojtas said. "He's going to have to find his balance this year. We have a lot of weapons. The moment they target him, we'll find some other guys to get some offense. We have some shooters. We have some inside game. I'm happy with our balance."
The Falcons came out aggressively on defense to start the game, executing some half-court traps well and earning some quick early points as a result. Pentwater had the game's first eight points and maintained a sizable lead throughout the first three quarters behind Hofmann's rebounding (11 boards) and great shooting from Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr, who had a team-high 17 points, eight in the first quarter.
Pentwater was heavily reliant on the long-range game all night, attempting just under half its field goals from three-point land.
"We did a nice job on offense sharing the ball," Wojtas said.
Catholic, however, wasn't content to be put away and chipped away at the lead. Mateo Barnett led the way, scoring 14 of his 23 points in the second half before he too fouled out.
"(Aggressive defense) is definitely what's going to win us games, but longevity and stamina, right now, are things we have to work on," Wojtas said. "Obviously (wearing a) mask and conditioning are factors, and we just have to keep working through that as the season unfolds. I like our speed and I like our ability. I'm happy with our defense."
While the warts were there, Wojtas was pleased, on the whole, with what she saw from her team, which carries high expectations after returning the bulk of last year's conference co-champion lineup.
"For the most part, we just have to find our niche," Wojtas said. "I kind of threw a lot at them tonight to see what they could do and what didn't work...We've got some things to work on, but we're very excited and happy."
MANISTEE CATHOLIC (38) Barnett 10 3-3 23, Pierce 4 1-3 9, McLinden 2 0-0 4, Stickney 0 0-1 0, Hauswirth 1 0-2 2. Totals 17 4-9 38.
PENTWATER (51) Bringedahl 2 2-4 7, Werkema-Grondsma 5 0-1 13, Miller 0 0-1 0, Plummer-Eisenlohr 6 2-4 17, Hofmann 2 0-1 6, Macher 1 1-1 3, Stoneman 2 1-1 5. Totals 18 6-13 51.
Manistee Cath.... 6 8 10 14 — 38
Pentwater...........15 9 13 14 — 51
Three-point goals — Pentwater 9 (Bringedahl, Werkema-Grondsma 3, Plummer-Eisenlohe 3, Hofmann 2). Total fouls — Manistee Catholic 19, Pentwater 16. Fouled out — Barnett, McLinden, Hofmann. Technical foul — Hofmann. JV score — Manistee Catholic 41, Pentwater 24.