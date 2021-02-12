MARION — Pentwater scored an impressive victory Friday night against Marion in its third game of the week, 55-27.
The Falcons took command of the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Eagles 12-2 to extend an early lead to 28-10 at halftime. They continued to play well in the second half.
Khole Hofmann led Pentwater (2-1, 1-1 West Michigan D League) with 18 points, eight of them in the first quarter, and 14 rebounds. He also blocked three shots. Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr added 15 points and had six steals.
PENTWATER (55) Bringedahl 1 3-7 5, Werkerma-Grondsma 1 0-0 2, Miller 2 1-2 5, Plummer-Eisenlohr 7 0-1 15, Hofmann 9 0-0 18, Macher 1 0-0 2, Stoneman 3 0-1 6. Totals 24 4-11 55.
MARION (27) Peterson 0 1-3 1, Salisbury 6 2-6 17, Yowell 1 0-0 3, Cox 1 0-4 2, Maggo 1 2-4 4. Totals 9 5-17 27.
Pentwater....16 12 13 12 —55
Marion.......... 8 2 9 8 — 27
Three-point goals—Pentwater 1 (Plummer-Eisenlohr), Marion 4 (Salisbury 3, Yowell). Total fouls — Pentwater 16, Marion 17. Fouled out — Yowell.