Pentwater lost its season opener Monday at Calvary Christian by a 77-35 score.
The Falcons got off to a good offensive start behind Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr, who hit four three-pointers in the opening quarter to keep the Falcons within four points after a quarter, 21-17.
Plummer-Eisenlohr went on to score 20 points in the game, but the Falcons couldn't get a lot else going and made only 26 percent of their shots as Calvary pulled away.
"Early in the second quarter, the Falcons came out strong but got in some early foul trouble, injuries and missed several open shots in an attempt to keep the game close at half," Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera said.
Jonny Arnouts grabbed six rebounds for the Falcons, and Jack Stoneman had five. Plummer-Eisenlohr had three steals. Bradley Richards paced the Eagles with 27 points.
PENTWATER (35) Arnouts 1 0-0 2, Werkema-Grondsma 1 0-0 2, Hugo 0 0-2 0, Kolenda 2 1-2 6, Plummer-Eisenlohr 7 1-4 20, Stoneman 1 1-2 3, Cornelisse 1 0-2 2. Totals 13 3-12 35.
CALVARY CHRISTIAN (77) Q. Swanson 3 0-1 6, May 5 2-2 13, Cammenda 2 46-6 8, Assaad 3 0-3 6, Jackson 1 0-0 3, N. Swanson 3 0-0 6, Richards 7 13-15 27, Sutherland 2 2-5 6, Ferguson 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 21-32 77.
Pentwater.......17 7 4 7 — 35
Calvary Chr....21 21 23 12 — 77
Three-point goals — Pentwater, Calvary Christian 2 (May, Jackson). Total fouls — Pentwater, Calvary Christian 15.