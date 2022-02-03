Pentwater came up on the short end of a 69-38 decision Wednesday night against West Michigan D League foe Baldwin.
The Falcons (2-5, 2-4 WMD) were down several players, but the eight Falcons that took the court, impressed coach Ashley Lubera, including Kaleb Brown and Nathan Macher, who chipped in after having helped the JV team win.
Baldwin led 20-7 after a quarter and the Falcons had little success slowing down the potent Panthers.
Campbell Miller, Lubera said, played his best game to date, scoring 10 points and grabbing eight rebounds.
"He attacked the basket (and) rebounded well," Lubera said of Miller.
Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr led the Falcons with 13 points despite playing through constant double-teams. Brandon Macher had eight rebounds.