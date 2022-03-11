Pentwater couldn't pull the upset Wednesday in the district semifinals against unbeaten and #4-ranked McBain NMC, losing 68-29.
The Falcons fell behind 18-7 after a quarter and couldn't slow down the explosive Comets attack. McBain NMC ripped off 28 third-quarter points to put the game away.
"The Falcons gave their best efforts tonight and played a great half-court defense and transition defense," Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera said. "However, the pure athleticism and length of the NMC team proved their level of talent."
Pentwater (8-12) struggled with the Comets' overpowering defense, turning the ball over 26 times and shooting 27 percent from the field.
Will Werkema-Grondsma led the Falcons with 13 points and nine rebounds.