Pentwater lost Wednesday's West Michigan D League game at Brethren, 63-40, but Falcons' coach Ashley Lubera said the team played its best game since December in the defeat.
"Even though we fell short of a victory, so much growth and improvement was accomplished," Lubera said. "Overall, we played strong team basketball tonight. Very proud of all of the efforts displayed tonight."
Pentwater (2-8, 2-6 WMD) played unselfishly on offense and defended the paint well, getting as close as five points in the third quarter after trailing by 12 at halftime. However, the Falcons couldn't make enough shots to keep pace in the final quarter.
Will Werkema-Grondsma led Pentwater with 14 points and also had eight rebounds and four steals. Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr had 10 points and Campbell Miller had seven boards.