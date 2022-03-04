Pentwater played with good effort Thursday night against unbeaten Mesick, but the Bulldogs' hot shooting was too much in a 76-37 win.
The Falcons (7-11, 7-9 West Michigan D League) struggled on offense, and Mesick took advantage, knocking down half its shots from the field and just under half from three-point range. Mesick's man and matchup zone defenses put the clamps on Pentwater throughout the game.
Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr had 17 points to lead the Falcons, and Will Werkema-Grondsma added seven. Campbell Miller had eight rebounds.