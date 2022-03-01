Pentwater played an exceptional third quarter and survived a fourth-quarter shootout to top Manistee Catholic on its senior night Tuesday, 58-49.
The Falcons (7-10, 7-8 West Michigan D League) used an impressive full-court press to spark their offense in the third quarter, outscoring the Sabers 16-5 to erase a small halftime deficit and grab the lead.
From there, Pentwater hung on by hitting free throws and getting two big three-pointers by Drew Kolenda.
Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr led Pentwater with 23 points and seven steals, and Will Werkema-Grondsma added 18 points and nine rebounds. Kolenda chipped in nine points.