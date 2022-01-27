Pentwater played just its second game in over six weeks Wednesday night, losing a 73-47 decision to Mason County Eastern.
The Falcons (2-3, 2-2 West Michigan D League) were hanging in the game at halftime, trailing 30-24, before MCE exploded for 30 points in the third quarter behind Eli Shoup and Wyatt Crawford, who each hit five three-pointers in the game and combined for 50 total points.
Jonny Arnouts paced Pentwater with 12 points, and Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr added 10. Drew Kolenda had nine points and nine rebounds.
PENTWATER (47) Arnouts 5 0-0 12, Kolenda 3 2-5 9, Plummer-Eisenlohr 4 1-2 10, Miller 1 0-0 2, Carlson 1 0-0 3, Macher 1 1-2 3, Brown 1 0-0 3, Cornelisse 2 1-3 5. Totals 18 5-12 47.
MASON CO. EASTERN (73) C. Shoup 5 5-5 20, Wing 0 0-4 0, Drake 0 1-2 1, Howe 1 0-0 2, E. Shoup 11 4-6 26, Crawford 7 5-6 24, Hamilton 0 0-2 0. Totals 24 15-25 73.
Pentwater.........12 12 12 11 — 47
M.C. Eastern....21 9 30 13 — 73
Three-point goals — Pentwater 6 (Arnouts 2, Plummer-Eisenlohr, Kolenda, Brown, Carlson), Mason Co. Eastern 10 (C. Shoup 5, Crawford 5). Total fouls — Pentwater 20, Mason Co. Eastern 13. JV score — Pentwater 51, Mason Co. Eastern 23.