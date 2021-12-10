A rough third quarter proved to be the difference Thursday night for Pentwater as the Falcons lost a 80-56 decision to Baldwin in the West Michigan D League opener.
The Falcons (0-2, 0-1 WMD) were largely able to keep up with the Panthers in three of the four quarters, but Baldwin dominated the third, outscoring Pentwater 28-7.
Poor free throw shooting didn't help - the Falcons were 11-of-26 at the stripe - but Baldwin's explosive offense ensured a win for the visitors.
Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr led the Falcons with 27 points, and Jack Stoneman had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Will Werkema-Grondsma added eight points.