Pentwater finally had most of its roster back Monday night against White Cloud, but lost a 57-36 decision in non-league play.
The Falcons (2-7) had had several players miss games over the past few weeks, and having the bulk of the roster back was a boon to the team despite the final outcome.
Pentwater trailed by 10 at the half, 28-18, and was unable to erase the deficit.
Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr led the Pentwater offense with 11 points, and Will Werkema-Grondsma had nine points, five rebounds and five steals.