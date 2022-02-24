Pentwater knocked off Manistee Catholic on the road Wednesday night, 49-36, its fourth win in the last five games.
The Falcons (6-9, 6-7 West Michigan D League) opened things up quickly with a 10-point lead and outscored the Sabers 12-3 in the first quarter. Pentwater's full-court defense was strong throughout the game and created some easy offensive chances.
Jonny Arnouts led Pentwater in scoring for the first time in his career, putting in 17 points. Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr added 13 points and Will Werkema-Grondsma had 12, with six rebounds, six assists and five steals. Brandon Macher grabbed nine rebounds.