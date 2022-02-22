Pentwater played a strong team game Monday night and knocked off West Michigan D League foe Marion, 58-47.
The Falcons (5-9, 5-7 WMD) got their usual strong games from Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr and Will Werkema-Grondsma, but the difference this time was a big-time effort from James Davis. Davis played strong defense and contributed in scoring and rebounding in the second half.
"The Falcons were determined tonight to play as a team, and that's just what they did," Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera said. "Strong team play carried the Falcons to a upset victory."
Plummer-Eisenlohr and Werkema-Grondsma each had 15 points in the win, and Werkema-Grondsma also had 10 rebounds. Davis had seven points and six boards.