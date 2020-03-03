PENTWATER — Pentwater held its place atop the West Michigan D League Tuesday night by routing Bear Lake, 58-15.
The Falcons (16-3, 15-2 WMD) now are a victory over Mesick Thursday away from earning at least a share of the WMD title. Co-leader Brethren will face Walkerville the same night.
Pentwater's defense was dominant throughout the game, but especially in the final three quarters, allowing only five points in that span after taking an early 23-10 lead.
Khole Hofmann and Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr led the offensive attack, each scoring 13 points. Hofmann also grabbed 16 rebounds. Blake Bringedahl chipped in 10 points, and Gannon McDonough had nine points and nine boards. Drew Kolenda also had nine points.