Pentwater earned its second straight win Friday night, defeating Big Rapids Crossroads 71-28 in West Michigan D League action.
The Falcons (4-8, 4-6 WMD) ripped off 21 first-quarter points to grab a big early lead, led by 18 combined from Jonny Arnouts, Will Werkema-Grondsma and Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr. The Falcons used defense to continue building their lead in the second quarter and throughout the game. Ten different players scored in the win.
Plummer-Eisenlohr led the Falcons with 20 points, and Werkema-Grondsma had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Arnouts chipped in 12 points.