Pentwater finally returned to action for its first game in 30 days Thursday night, but didn't look rusty in a 73-20 rout of Big Rapids Crossroads.
The Falcons (2-2, 2-1 West Michigan D League) got off to a quick start, highlighted by a 22-0 scoring run that spanned the entire second quarter, putting them ahead 46-6 at halftime. They continued dominating in the second half to earn the win, and shot 47 percent from the field in the game.
Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr led a well-rounded and efficient scoring effort by Pentwater with 22 points, and Will Werkema-Grondsma added 17 points, also grabbing eight rebounds. Mikey Carlson was the Falcons' third double-digit scorer, with 10 points. Jonny Arnouts and Campbell Milelr each pulled in nine boards.