Pentwater earned an exciting 62-55 win Monday night at home against Marion to open district action.
The Falcons (8-11) advanced to face #4-ranked and unbeaten McBain NMC in Wednesday's semifinal.
Behind a supportive home crowd, the Falcons rallied from an early 8-0 deficit and ripped off 15 points in the late portions of the first quarter to take the lead. Using strong defense and rebounding, Pentwater expanded its lead to 29-20 at halftime.
Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr led the Falcons with 28 points in the win, and Will Werkema-Grondsma had 13 points, 11 rebounds and nine steals. Drew Kolenda had 10 points and James Davis grabbed seven boards.