Pentwater pulled out a 61-57 overtime thriller Tuesday over rival Walkerville for its first win of the season.
Pentwater and Walkerville each were desperate for a win after 0-2 starts, and played like it.
"In Pentwater vs. Walkerville fashion, both teams played incredibly hard against one another," Falcons' coach Ashley Lubera said.
The game was back and forth for the first half, with Walkerville (0-3, 0-2 West Michigan D League) ahead 25-24, sparked by great three-point shooting. The Falcons led most of the second half, but Walkerville fought back and actually had a chance to win at the free throw line after a Pentwater foul with no time on the clock. However, the 'Cats missed the attempt.
In overtime, the Falcon defense took center stage, getting several stops and turnovers to help the team to a win. Brandon Macher sealed the win with a bucket in the final seconds, his only score of the game.
Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr had a huge night for the Falcons (1-3, 1-1 WMD), scoring a career-high 31 points, 10 in the third quarter. He also had nine steals and six rebounds. Jonny Arnouts added 10 points and had five assists. Jack Stoneman grabbed 13 boards and Will Kolenda pulled in 12.