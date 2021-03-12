PENTWATER — A quick start Friday night enabled Pentwater to celebrate homecoming in style with a 58-40 win over county rival Walkerville.
The Falcons (7-3, 4-3 West Michigan D League) jumped ahead early with a 22-7 first quarter. Although star Khole Hofmann went down with an ankle injury in the second quarter, Pentwater maintained its healthy lead throughout the second half.
Blake Bringedahl led the Falcons with 15 points and 12 rebounds, as well as six steals and six assists. Hofmann had eight boards despite departing in the second, and Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr and Will Werkema-Grondsma each had 11 points.
For Walkerville, Alex Sheehy had 12 points, and Jared Lopez added 10.
WALKERVILLE (40) Chase 1 0-0 3, Sheehy 4 0-2 12, Jo. Lopez 2 0-0 4, Martinez 0 1-2 1, Simpson 0 1-2 1, Santillan 2 0-1 5, Ja. Lopez 4 2-3 10, Brondstetter 1 0-0 2, De La Paz 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 4-10 40.
PENTWATER (58) Bringedahl 6 2-3 15, Werkema-Grondsma 4 1-5 11, Miller 1 0-2 3, Plummer-Eisenlohr 4 2-6 11, Hofmann 3 1-2 7, Macher 1 2-4 4, Stoneman 1 3-4 5, Arnouts 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 11-31 58.
Walkerville.... 7 12 5 16 — 40
Pentwater.....22 10 7 19 — 58
Three-point goals — Walkerville 6 (Sheehy 4, Chase, Santillan), Pentwater 5 (Werkema-Grondsma 2, Bringedahl, Plummer-Eisenlohr, Miller). Total fouls — Walkerville 23, Pentwater 14. Fouled out — Santillan.