Despite some hot shooting from freshman Jonny Arnouts, Pentwater was unable to knock off Mason County Eastern in a tough game Friday night, falling 60-50.
Arnouts exploded in the third quarter of the game, scoring 11 points and hitting three of his six three-pointers. He totaled 21 points in the game. With Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr and Will Werkema-Grondsma each drilling treys in the quarter as well, the Falcons erased a 13-point halftime deficit and took the lead in the fourth. However, a few key turnovers enabled MCE to get back on top and get the win.
Plummer-Eisenlohr had 13 points and six steals and Werkema-Grondsma added 12 points and five steals. Brandon Macher pulled in 10 rebounds.
PENTWATER (50) Arnouts 7 1-2 21, Werkema-Grondsma 6 1-2 14, Kolenda 0 0-2 0, Plummer-Eisenlohr 5 1-3 13, Carlson 1 0-0 2, Davis 0 0-2 0. Totals 19 3-11 50.
MASON CO. EASTERN (60) C. Shoup 8 2-3 23, Wing 0 0-1 0, Drake 1 0-0 2, E. Shoup 9 5-5 23, Crawford 3 2-5 11, Hamilton 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 10-16 60.
Pentwater.........11 3 21 15 — 50
M.C. Eastern....15 12 13 20 — 60
Three-point goals — Pentwater 9 (Arnouts 6, Werkema-Grondsma, Plummer-Eisenlohr 2), Mason Co. Eastern 8 (C. Shoup 5, Crawford 3). Total fouls — Pentwater 13, Mason Co. Eastern 11.