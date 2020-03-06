MESICK — Pentwater clinched a share of the West Michigan D League championship Thursday night with a 47-34 victory over Mesick on the road. It marks the Falcons' first league title since 1996.
Pentwater split the title with Brethren, who topped Walkerville Thursday night, 52-42. Each team finished with a 16-2 league record.
"After endless effort all season facing a ton of adversity, the Falcons now share the conference championship," Pentwater coach Ashley Wojtas said.
Jack Stoneman led a team effort by scoring 10 points, and Blake Bringedahl and Gannon McDonough added nine points apiece. Khole Hofmann filled the stat sheet with seven points, 14 rebounds, five blocked shots and four steals.