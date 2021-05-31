BUCKLEY — Pentwater's Lane Rood and James Davis represented the Falcons Friday at the freshman/sophomore meet in Buckley.
As the name implies, only underclassmen were eligible to compete.
Rood had Pentwater's top finish, coming in third place in the 400-meter dash and setting a personal best with a time of 1:01.9. Rood also set a personal best in the 400 with a 12.22.
James Davis scored personal bests in the 800 (2:32.0), where he was sixth, and in the 200 (29.41), where he placed eighth; Rood was fifth in that event. Davis' best finish was fourth, in the 1,600 (5:41.0).