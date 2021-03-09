PENTWATER — Pentwater senior Khole Hofmann had one of his finest games as a Falcon Monday night, putting up a triple-double in his team's 59-47 win over Calvary Christian.
Hofmann rang up 24 points, 17 rebounds and a remarkable 10 blocked shots in an all-around performance.
"Hofmann commanded his team and the floor," Pentwater coach Ashley Wojtas said. "It was a complete team effort tonight by the Falcons."
The first three quarters were tight, with the Falcons trailing early. The game was tied at 40 going into the fourth quarter, but at that point, Pentwater took over. Early field goals by Blake Bringedahl and Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr sparked the Falcons to dominate the quarter by a 19-7 score, and the team hit key free throws late in the game to secure the win.
In addition to Hofmann's efforts, Bringedahl had 12 points and eight rebounds. Will Werkema-Grondsma added eight points and nine boards.
CALVARY CHRISTIAN (47) Cohea 6 3-6 18, May 3 0-0 9, Cammenga 1 1-1 3, Assaad 0 2-5 2, Richards 5 4-4 15. Totals 15 10-16 47.
PENTWATER (59) Bringedahl 3 3-5 12, Werkema-Grondsma 4 0-0 8, Plummer-Eisenlohr 3 1-3 8, Hofmann 8 6-9 24, Stoneman 3 1-4 7. Totals 21 11-21 59.
Calvary Chr....13 20 20 7 — 47
Pentwater.......11 14 15 19 — 59
Three-point goals—Calvary Christian 7 (Cohea 3, May 3, Richards), Pentwater 6 (Bringedahl 3, Plummer-Eisenlohr, Hofmann 2). Total fouls — Calvary Christian 18, Pentwater 16. Fouled out — Cammenga.