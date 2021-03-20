MESICK — Pentwater lost to this season's West Michigan D League championship squad, Mesick, Friday night, 71-47.
Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr led the Falcons (8-4, 4-4 WMD) with 16 points, with Blake Bringedahl and Jack Stoneman adding eight and seven respectively.
"With a team effort and finding some balance on the floor, we were able to find some balance and opportunities down the stretch," Pentwater coach Ashley Wojtas said. "The team really worked on some key factors heading into tournament play next week."