WALKERVILLE — Pentwater has repeatedly showed its mettle during its unbeaten run to date through the West Michigan D League, but Saturday's 47-45 double overtime win at Walkerville might have been its most impressive example.

The Falcons, minus two starters including point guard Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr due to illness, overcame a solid shooting night from the Wildcats to sneak away with the victory on the Wildcats' homecoming.

"A few JV guys and fellow teammates really stepped up," Falcons' coach Ashley Wojtas said.

