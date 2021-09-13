MARION — Pentwater's boys squad finished second Saturday at the Marion Steeplechase, and the Falcon girls finished fifth.
The steeplechase is a bit different than a regular cross-country meet; only three runners ran the full 5K distance for each team, with the remainder competing in a two-mile race.
No personal records were set today as it’s a challenging course including hay bale and log obstacles, but the team still enjoyed a fun event on a beautiful day," Pentwater coach Erika Fatura said.
Abe VanDuinen led the Falcon boys, finishing fifth with a time of 19:45.6. Mitchel Daniels placed ninth (21:12.6) and James Davis was 10th (21:36.4).
In the girls' 5K, Anna VanDuinen placed 11th (28:55.7), Emily Schwarz was 13th (30:46.7) and Abby Hughes placed 14th (31:37.4).