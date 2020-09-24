BEAR LAKE — Walkerville's Alex Sheehy moved up to second place Wednesday at the Bear Lake jamboree, the West Michigan D League's second jamboree this season.
Sheehy had been third the previous week, but posted an impressive 17:46 time to finish only four seconds behind winner Nate Wing of Mason County Eastern.
Pentwater's boys team, meanwhile, was the only county team that could score, and the Falcons finished third. Abie VanDuinen led the way with a ninth-place finish and a time of 20:12. Christian Wright took 14th (20:50) and James Davis was 20th (21:51). Also scoring were Jordan Bales, in 23rd (22:07) and Mitchel Daniels, in 30th (24:10).
The Wildcats' only other boys finisher was Collin Chase, who took 25th (22:35).
In the girls' race, Julie Sheehy led county runners, coming in 10th place with a time of 25:43. Pentwater finishers were Emily Schwarz, in 21st (28:49), Anna VanDuinen, in 25th (31:10), Abby Hughes, in 29th (34:31), and Ireland Breitner, in 31st (36:52).